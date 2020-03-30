Hyderabad: Covid tests now at Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology

Hyderabad: The city-based CCMB (Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology) commenced tests on samples of Covid-19 on Monday. Samples that are taken from suspected cases in Gandhi are being sent to this institution of national repute.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has requested the Prime Minister to grant Telangana access to Covid-19 tests at the CCMB, as it is equipped to analyse around thousands of samples per day.

CCMB Director Rakesh Mishra stated that they have designed procedures to conduct tests with lower costs compared to those conducted by others outside the city. He said the researchers at CCMB are also analysing the disease trends comparing situation in India and Italy.

Mishra appealed to people not to believe the rumours that Covid-19 virus impact would decrease as temperatures increase. "We cannot say that virus impact is on the decline but the next two to three weeks are very crucial," he said, urging the public to strictly follow government's lockdown instructions.