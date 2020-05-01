Hyderabad: CP Mahesh Bhagawat's gesture to farmers

Hyderabad: The gesture of Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat to farmers went viral on social media. A new fruit market was set up at Koheda in Rangareddy district.

The market was opened for the mango farmers, who find it difficult to sell their produce in the wake of corona outbreak. Mahesh Bhagwat inspected the arrangements along with other officials and public representatives on Wednesday.

None of them, except the police commissioner paid respect to the farmers' hard work. He removed his shoes and carefully crossed the heaps of mangoes, while others carelessly stomped them.

People who saw the photo on the social media are appreciating him for his gesture.