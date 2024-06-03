Hyderabad cyclists urge for citywide biking network and urban sustainability

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, members of the Hyderabad cycling group and enthusiasts have urged the State government to develop a comprehensive bicycling network across the city to promote a sustainable mode of transportation.

To commemorate Bicycle Day, the Hyderabad Cycling Revolution (HCR) organised an engaging event for cycling enthusiasts on Sunday at the KMV Projects Office along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Cycling Track. The event was graced by Gareth Wynn Owen, the British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

According to members of the HCR, the event encouraged contributions in various artistic forms, including drawings, paintings, sketches, graphic design posters, and photographs. Around 300 cyclists participated in the event.

Santhana Selvan, Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad, stated, “World Bicycle Day 2024 is more than just a celebration. We aim to create a safer, healthier, and more sustainable urban environment for future generations. Through this event, we have requested the State government to collaborate with our community to facilitate active mobility in the city. This includes developing a comprehensive bicycling network, ensuring well-connected footpaths so pedestrians can easily reach public transportation, and invest in public transportation infrastructure.”

“We have a cycling track, but it is not well connected. So far, 23 km of cycling track has been laid, but it is on the outskirts of Hyderabad. In the city, the track is not well connected and is often misused. A properly connected cycling track is essential for it to be useful. It would be better if the concerned departments of the State government developed a well-connected cycling track within the city, he added.

Ravi Sambari, a core member of HCR, highlighted, “Slowly, people are adopting bicycles for daily commuting. With a comprehensive network, even more individuals can embrace cycling as a mode of transport.

There should be greater accountability for first- and last-mile connectivity. To achieve this, the State government should motivate the public along the lines of active mobility.”