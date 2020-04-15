Hyderabad: D-Mart outlet in LB Nagar seized for violating social distancing

: Even after constant efforts by the government and the police to ensure social distancing as a precautionary measure to contain coronavirus , several grocery stores and supermarkets are adhering to the rules. In one such case, D-Mart outlet at LB Nagar has been seized for not enforcing social distancing.

This comes after the enforcement officials inspected the D-Mart outlet on Tuesday and noticed the customers were not following social distancing. The officials vented out anger on the management for not making sure that the customers follow the rules. Also, the management failed to arrange sanitizers for the customers.

Considering all these, the enforcement officials issued notices to the management and seized the outlet. The officials said that they have seized the outlet as it neither alerted the customers on social distancing nor arranged the sanitizers.

"We will be conducting drives to check if the supermarkets are following social distancing norms and in case of violation, they will be sealed immediately," the officials said.