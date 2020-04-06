Hyderabad: DGP Mahender Reddy tells cops to provide security to doctors

Hyderabad: During the ongoing pandemic-induced lockdown, the two wings of government that are in the forefront of saving the people from the onslaught of the lethal virus are police and healthcare personnel.

Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy on Sunday asked his staff to take all steps to provide adequate security to all the doctors and paramedical staff involved in the treatment of Coronavirus-affected patients and suspects at various hospitals across the the state. He directed the police to create whatsapp groups of doctors and police officials so that the former can reach out to cops for help in case of any untoward situation.

Whatsapp groups would help cops in responding quickly whenever doctors are in need of protection. It may be recalled the healthcare professionals were rudely jolted by attack by kin of a Covid patient on doctors at Gandhi Hospital recently.

"All district superintendents and police commissioners have been directed to form whatsapp groups between local jurisdictional police officers and doctors and other healthcare professionals to enhance the safety and security of doctors and health care staff," thus directed the DGP.

The DGP further noted, "It's the responsibility of the public to understand the role being played by doctors since the outbreak of the COVID-19; rather than venting out their frustration on doctors the public should understand the ordeal of doctors and cooperate with them. If anyone is found to be violating the law, then strict action will be initiated against them."