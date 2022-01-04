Hyderabad: Donor organs transferred from LB Nagar to Begumpet in 15 mins through green channel

The organs of a donor were transferred within 15 minutes from LB Nagar to Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences in Begumpet.



To avoid the traffic issues, the Rachakonda traffic police created a green channel for about 17.6 kilometres to transfer to heart and lungs of a brain dead person from Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar to KIMS in Begumpet. The ambulance started at 8.04 am from LB Nagar and reached KIMS Secunderabad at around 8.19 am.

The hospital authorities of KIMS appreciated the police in helping the transfer of organs at a swift pace by creating a green channel.

The organ donation was performed as part of the state-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative.