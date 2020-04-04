Hyderabad: Dr Anand stressed says home remedies to improve immunity

Hyderabad: As Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi tweeted about adopting Ayurveda and Ayush medicines and principles to sustain good health, in view of Pandemic COVID19, Dr.Anand who did Masters in Ayurveda and Working as Chief Medical Officer in New Delhi asked everyone to take Vitamin C enriched Amla filled 'Chyavan Prash'.

"Use Tulasi and cinnamon and to take milk with turmeric twice a day. Perform nasya therapy with 2 drops of Coconut or Sesamum oil. Do gargling with hot water, take clove powder with honey, practise yogasana and meditaion for 30 minutes. Include turmeric, cumin, coriander and garlic in cooking," he suggested.

Dr Anand stressed on the importance of social distancing and cleanliness to combat COVID-19.