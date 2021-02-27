Hyderabad: Drunk man creates ruckus at Vanasthalipuram, one die

Hyderabad: A man in an intoxicated state created ruckus at Vanasthalipuram here in the wee hours on Saturday ramming the car into the traffic signal pole and later moved to the other side of the road through the road median.

One of the three men inside the car were dead on the spot, another fled the place and the driver was taken into custody. The accident occurred when the trio was travelling towards Ibrahimpatnam from Sagar road. The Vanasthalipuram police registered a case and launched an investigation.