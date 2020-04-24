Hyderabad: E-grocery market looks promising to start-ups

Hyderabad: E-grocers are in much demand and several supermarkets are delivering groceries at the doorstep of consumers. Seizing the opportunity, new players are entering the market and seeking to bite into the big pie of online retail giants like Bigbasket and Grofers.



Sharing the market surge, Hari Menon, BigBasket's co-founder, wrote on Twitter that, "Today, we delivered 2.83 lakh orders and are growing. Sadly, the expectation is three to six times this number. We are really trying our best."

Top e-grocers say that unprecedented surge in market demand is a big target to meet as most of the delivery executives across India from the Metropolitan cities are back to their hometowns.

Small-scale essentials delivery companies are cashing in on the surge by increasing their market size. "We have started our deliveries last month. Currently we are serving in 40 places across Telangana and in 11 locations of Hyderabad. We hit around 10K subscriptions in a week and receiving around 250 to 500 orders every day, " said V Sunil Kumar, founder, Just Hap.

Another startup founder Sravani Devunuri said, "Our concept of essential deliveries was for towns and regions who could not access supermarkets. Moreover, we are selling essentials such as vegetables, fruits, milk, curd and other groceries."

Startups company Just Hap says that they are receiving orders through customer care number of their application other than the online orders. Most of the calls registered were from senior citizens living in the gated communities of Hyderabad.