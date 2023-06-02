Hyderabad: EFLU issues notification for recruitment of non-teaching staff

Hyderabad: The EFLU, a Central University under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, is inviting applications from eligible candidates for filling up various non-teaching positions through direct recruitment at Hyderabad and Shillong campuses.

The English and Foreign Languages University released a notification for a total of 97 non-teaching posts. The notification specifies that candidates should have completed their 10th grade, intermediate, degree, PG, or other relevant qualifications in the respective specialisations mentioned in the notification.

Interested candidates can apply online by June 26, 2023. The salary for the posts ranges from Rs 18,000 to Rs 2,09,200 per month, depending on the position.

Other details such as age limit, selection process, and experience will be available in the official notification after its release.

In Group A: Deputy Registrar – 1, Assistant Registrar – 4, Hindi Officer – 1, Deputy Librarian – 2, Assistant Librarian – 5, Public Relations Officer – 1 are available.

In Group B: Section Officer – 1, Assistant – 7, Personal Assistant – 6, Professional Assistant – 1, Assistant Engineer (Civil) – 1, Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 1, Security Officer – 1, Private Secretary (Pre-V.C) – 1, Hindi Translator – 1, Statistical Assistant – 1

Similarly in Group C: Upper Division Clerk – 7, Semi Professional Assistant – 2, Lower Division Clerk – 56, Hindi Typist – 1, Driver (Shillong Campus) – 1, Cook – 1, MTS – 29