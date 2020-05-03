Hyderabad: EFLU to hold online exams from May 22

The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) will be conducting end-semester exams through online mode from May 22 to June 2 and the results will be declared on June 25, said the varsity in a statement.

Also, the exams time has been reduced from three hours to two hours. Students should complete the exams in two hours and submit the answer sheets within the given time.

The university said that remedial classes will be conducted from May 4 to May 15 and the assignments can be submitted for internal assessment by May 21. The varsity will be accepting the projects/dissertations through online mode from May 22 to June 2.

Meanwhile, the classes for semester III and V will start from August 3 and the classes for students who join the first semester will commence from September 1. And the final semester students who wish to improve their grades, in the subjects concerned, will be given a one-time chance to do so in the next semester, whenever the University conducts examinations either online or offline depending on the situation.

The PhD students whose maximum period of submission of their thesis prescribed under relevant ordinances of the varsity has expired/expiring during the Covid-19 pandemic period will be allowed to submit their thesis within six months from the date of expiry of the regular prescribed period. This is applicable to those who have not submitted to thesis yet.

The end-semester examinations for students who enrolled in the part-time courses in select foreign languages will be held from May 5 to 13 as decided earlier, the statement said.