Hyderabad: Emergency helpline for containment areas

Hyderabad: The State government has urged people living in containment areas to contact the emergency response team, which would be in place for 24 hours at the centres.



The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has appointed vendors for selling vegetables and other basic needs in the containment areas. People in containment areas should be in their homes. They would not be allowed to come out of the containment areas and no outsider will be allowed inside. There will be 24-hour surveillance with CCTVs and movements would be tracked by the authorities, said the officials. For basic needs, the people in containment areas can contact on the special number 040-21111111 for their emergency needs.

The authorities said that medical teams would be visiting these areas to conduct tests for identifying persons with Coronavirus symptoms. The authorities have asked people to cooperate with the officials coming for taking up tests. The intention of the government is to make sure the virus does not spread, said a senior official.

GHMC health wings, police and emergency teams are striving for ensuring people do not get infected with virus. The officials said that it is the responsibility of citizens to follow the directions of government as the only way to end the virus is to control its spread and, hence, people should be in their homes and support the government in its efforts.