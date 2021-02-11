Hyderabad: Ethical hackers to help curb cybercrimes

Basheerbagh: The increasing number of cybercrimes has made the police department to change its style of functioning. With the aim of achieving 100 percent accuracy in solving cyber thefts, the department now intends to take help of professional ethical hackers. The move would help the cops to curb the menace of cybercrime by tracing and arresting culprits at the earliest.

An IPS officer on condition of anonymity said that the annual report of 2020 showed drastic increase in cybercrime. So, basically the plan is to counter the crime committed by rogue hackers through professional hackers. "The menace of cybercrime is not confined to Hyderabad, but it is a concern all over the globe.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) concluded that the cost of online criminal activity is more than one percent of global economic output, and also had significant non-monetary impacts and it will cost the global economy more than $1 trillion this year," He added

"The police department has upped the ante against these crooks and intended to hire professional hackers and also take help from IT companies to provide us with the required data security and networking infrastructure because the severity and frequency of cyberattacks on businesses and individuals continue to rise.

As techniques evolve, new technologies broaden the threat surface and the nature of work expands into home and remote environments, thus paving the way for cybercrimes," the officer said.

A report about cybercrime by McAfee Corp points to the fact that only 44 percent of the companies surveyed said they have plans in place to both prevent and respond to security incidents.

While industry and governments all over the globe are aware of the financial and national security implications of cyberattacks, unplanned downtime, the cost of investigating breaches and disruption to productivity represent less appreciated high impact costs.