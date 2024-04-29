  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: Ex-Guv Dr Tamilisai to campaign in city today

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan
x

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Highlights

Former Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will be embarking on a ten-day campaign tour to support the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will be embarking on a ten-day campaign tour to support the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Dr Tamilisai, who previously held the position of second Governor of Telangana, resigned on March 18th. She is now contesting as the BJP candidate from the Chennai (South) Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu, which went to polls in the first phase of the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

She will arrive in Hyderabad on Monday along with Tamil Nadu BJP volunteers. She will stay in the city and visit different Lok Sabha constituencies to campaign for the BJP candidates.

When asked how she feels about coming back to Telangana for campaigning as the former Governor of the State, Dr Tamilisai, recalling her relation with the people of Telangana during her stint as the Governor, said to The Hans India, "I like the people of Telangana. I am happy to come to meet them again."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X