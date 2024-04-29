Hyderabad: Ex-Guv Dr Tamilisai to campaign in city today

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will be embarking on a ten-day campaign tour to support the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Dr Tamilisai, who previously held the position of second Governor of Telangana, resigned on March 18th. She is now contesting as the BJP candidate from the Chennai (South) Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu, which went to polls in the first phase of the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

She will arrive in Hyderabad on Monday along with Tamil Nadu BJP volunteers. She will stay in the city and visit different Lok Sabha constituencies to campaign for the BJP candidates.

When asked how she feels about coming back to Telangana for campaigning as the former Governor of the State, Dr Tamilisai, recalling her relation with the people of Telangana during her stint as the Governor, said to The Hans India, "I like the people of Telangana. I am happy to come to meet them again."