Hyderabad: Extend special insurance package to Journalists appealed by Telangana Working Journalists Federation

Musheerabad: Telangana Working Journalists Federation (TWJF) has appealed to the central government to extend the special insurance package announced by the central government for those involved in providing essential services as part of Coronavirus preventive activities to journalists as well as they too have been involved in raising awareness among people on the virus.

On Friday, president of TWJF Mamidi Somaiah, general secretary B Basava Punnaiah, national secretary of Indian Federation of Working Journalists (IFWJ) P Anandam and working committee member Prabhakar wrote a letter in this regard to PM Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Through their active services to the society in this critical juncture, journalists had been risking their lives, Somaiah said. A journalist in Madhya Pradesh was infected with the virus while on duty. TWJF also requested the state government to provide financial assistance to journalists.