Hyderabad: Fast food centre in Chikkadpalli vandalized

Hyderabad: Unidentified miscreants barged into a fast food centre in Azamabad under Chikkadpalli police station limits in Hyderabad and vandalized furniture, TV, CCTV cameras and other things on Wednesday night.

A total of 20 youngsters reached the fast food centre and six of them led the attack.

CCTV footage showed that a group of six members, wearing a mask attacked the owners, broke the chairs and tables, damaged the kitchen. It is learned that the miscreants were ill-treated and disappointed with the service of the fast-food centre and attacked the owner.

Based on the complaint of the owner of the fast-food centre, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. Efforts are on to nab the miscreants.