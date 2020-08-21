Hyderabad: Few Ganesh idols sold in Dhoolpet

With govt ordering the Ganesh pandals to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi on a low-key, there are hardly any buyers for idols. Artists are grappling with a grim future

Hyderabad: This year in a view of the Covid pandemic, and Telangana government calling for a low-key Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, not even 100 Ganesh idols have been sold in Dhoolpet which is one of the biggest Ganesh idol markets in the city.



The livelihoods of people associated with the festivities and idol makers especially the Murthy Kalakar have been severely affected. The artisans are in huge trouble this year their survival is totally dependent on Ganesh festival. The Dhoolpet area in Mangalhat is one of the largest idols making markets in the city with over 30,000 artisan families living in this area for years. They have been surviving by making Ganesh and Goddess Durga idols for festivals.

Speaking about the Dhoolpet market, Kailash Singh Hazari Murthy Kalakar, President Telangana welfare Association, said "One day before the Ganesh Chaturthi not even a 100 Ganesh Idols have been sold and around 6,000 idols are yet to be sold. Earlier, on this one day more than 15,000 idols used to be sold in market."

This year due to pandemic and government orders the Ganesh making had reduced to hardly 6,000 idols of 3 feet, as earlier in Dhoolpet around 30,000 Ganesh idols with different heights were used to be manufactured and sold during festivities," he added.

He said after the government and police had passed the orders to celebrate festival in low-key affair and restricted to homes this year, the people are not purchasing the Ganesh idols instead they are purchasing small idols of 2 feet which are imported from Maharashtra. "The Idols of 3 and 4 feet which were made by the local artists are yet to sell and the orders placed earlier have now been cancelled. There are no takers of idols this year," said Kailash Hazari.

The Idol makers took loans for purchasing raw materials for making idols, but this year due to low celebrations there are no buyers and we artisans are severely affected. "This year will be the toughest year for the artisans of Dhoolpet. Several idol makers ask for help from the Telangana government. The association members appealed to the government to support the artisans of Dhoolpet," he noted. Aakash, a resident of Begum Bazaar, said, "Until last year we used to install big size Ganesh idol by giving order at Dhoolpet, but this time, it is going to be a 2 feet idol and we would submerge the idol in a low-key affair unlike the grand processions in previous years."











