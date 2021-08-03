Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at Aluminium company in Dundigal

A massive fire engulfed an Aluminium company near Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Dundigal on Tuesday morning. No casualties have been reported as the workers at the factory who noticed the fire rushed out to save their lives.



The police and fire department officials hurried to the spot and took up the measures to douse the fire. The fire officials struggled for an hour to put out the fire.

CI Ramana Reddy said that a major mishap has been averted as the workers noticed the fire and rushed out of the company. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered by the police.