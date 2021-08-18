Hyderabad: Fire engulfs shop in Kukatpally, no casualties

A major fire engulged an electrical and hardware paints shop in Kukatpally here on Wednesday morning. No casualties were reported. A short circuit is said to be the cause for the fire.



The local residents who noticed huge fire and thick smoke from the shop informed the fire department and the Kukatpally police.

Three fire brigades rushed to the spot and doused the fire in an hour. The worth of the damaged property is yet to be ascertained.