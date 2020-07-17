Hyderabad: First all-women RPF SI passing-out parade held

Moula Ali: Deekshant Passing-out Parade of 1st all Women Sub-Inspector Cadets- (Batch No.9) of Railway Protection Force (RPF) held at the RPF Training Centre, Moula-Ali, on Friday. Arun Kumar, Director General, Railway Protection Force, was the chief guest and Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR, was the Guest of Honour.



Addressing the cadets, Arun Kumar advised them to be ready for security of railway property, railway passenger and passenger area. He asked them to show special responsibility and care to the vulnerable sections of the society, women and children.

Medals and certificate of excellence were presented on the occasion. Kumari V Pragna was adjudged best cadet as well as best in outdoor events and Kumari Prachee was adjudged as best in indoor events.

Gajanan Mallya congratulated the cadets for their outstanding performance in training and advised them to be alert all the time in safeguarding the railway assets and in ensuring the security of the passengers.Sanjay Sankrityayan, IG-Director, RPF/Training Centre, Moula-Ali, G M Eswara Rao, IG and Principal Chief Security Commissioner, SCR, and other senior officials were present.