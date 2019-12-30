Hyderabad: Flyovers, ORR to remain closed today night

In the view of the New Year celebrations across the city, the police of three commissionerates in the Greater Hyderabad have decided to close flyovers and ORR today to curb road accidents.

The flyovers and ORR will be closed from 11 pm to 5 am. However, people heading to Shamshabad airport will be permitted when showed the ticket.

A special drunken drive check will be conducted throughout the city and a fine of Rs 10,000, cancellation of license and six months jail will be imposed if caught driving under the influence of alcohol.

Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissioners VC Sajjanar and Mahesh Bhagwat urged the public to cooperate with the police during the check.

Meanwhile, the police also restricted timings for the events. Permission has been given to holding celebrations from 8 pm to 1 am.