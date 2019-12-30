Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: Flyovers, ORR to remain closed today night

Hyderabad: Flyovers, ORR to remain closed today night
Highlights

In the view of the New Year celebrations across the city, the police of three commissionerates in the Greater Hyderabad have decided to close flyovers...

In the view of the New Year celebrations across the city, the police of three commissionerates in the Greater Hyderabad have decided to close flyovers and ORR today to curb road accidents.

The flyovers and ORR will be closed from 11 pm to 5 am. However, people heading to Shamshabad airport will be permitted when showed the ticket.

A special drunken drive check will be conducted throughout the city and a fine of Rs 10,000, cancellation of license and six months jail will be imposed if caught driving under the influence of alcohol.

Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissioners VC Sajjanar and Mahesh Bhagwat urged the public to cooperate with the police during the check.

Meanwhile, the police also restricted timings for the events. Permission has been given to holding celebrations from 8 pm to 1 am.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Navy Bans Use Of Smart Phones, Facebook At Bases, On Board Ships30 Dec 2019 5:00 AM GMT

Navy Bans Use Of Smart Phones, Facebook At Bases, On Board Ships

Telangana government to announce new chief secretary of state today
Telangana government to announce new chief secretary of state...
TS, AP should stand by Telugus in North-East
TS, AP should stand by Telugus in North-East
Take pride in your mother tongue: Mohan Bhagwat
Take pride in your mother tongue: Mohan Bhagwat
Defeat ideologies played out to weaken India: Kishan Reddy
Defeat ideologies played out to weaken India: Kishan Reddy


Top