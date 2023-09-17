Live
Hyderabad: Former Minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao joins Congress
Hyderabad : BRS senior leader and former minister from Khammam district, Tummala Nageshwara Rao, formally joined the Congress in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge here on Saturday.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and other leaders also participated in the joining programme of the BRS leader.
Party sources said that Tummala is likely to get a party ticket to contest from Paleru assembly constituency from where he lost to the BRS candidate in the last assembly elections.
BJP leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy also joined Congress in the presence of MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. He is planning to contest from Bhongir Assembly constituency.