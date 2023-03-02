Hyderabad: Foxconn to invest in Telangana, to create employment to 1 lakh youth

The investments are flooding to the Hyderabad City in Telangana thanks to minister for Municipal and Urban Development K Tarakarama Rao for taking steps to make the Hyderabad City a global city. It is known that many global companies have set up their companies in Hyderabad and continuing the operations in the state.

Meanwhile, another company Foxconn company announced on Thursday that it will invest in Telangana. To this extent, Foxconn Chairman Young Liu met Chief Minister KCR at Pragathi Bhavan and made this big announcement and stated that these investments will create employment to one lakh youth in the state.

State IT and Industries Minister KTR tweeted expressing his joy over Foxconn's investments in Telangana. He said that it is s a great thing to provide employment to lakhs of people. "Super stoked to announce a mega investment Foxconn in Telangana that will create employment for a whopping One Lakh youngsters in Telangana. The announcement is made after Chairman of FoxConn Mr Young Liu met Hon'ble CM Sri KCR Garu at Pragathi Bhavan today," KTR tweeted.

Super stoked to announce a mega investment by @HonHai_Foxconn in Telangana that will create employment for a whopping One Lakh youngsters in Telangana 😊



The announcement is made after Chairman of FoxConn Mr Young Liu met Hon'ble CM Sri KCR Garu at Pragathi Bhavan today pic.twitter.com/zzFAnBxcvz — KTR (@KTRBRS) March 2, 2023

Ministers KTR, Harish Rao, Sabita Indra Reddy, MLA Mancgnhireddy Kishan Reddy, Chief Secretary to Government Shanti Kumari, Principal Secretary of IT Department Jayesh Ranjan and many officials participated in this program.

