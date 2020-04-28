Hyderabad: 'Frontline journalists' safety important for government

Hyderabad: Information and Public Relations Commissioner, Arvind Kumar on Monday said that safety of the journalists both print and electronic who are in the frontline in the fight against Covid-19 is of paramount concern for the government.

The Commissioner distributed safety kits to journalists at Samachar Bhavan on Monday. Arvind Kumar said that there have been recent reports of cases in some states where journalists were infected with the virus. He said that it was the duty of every citizen to take precautionary measures against the corona virus, otherwise, in case of negligence the epidemic may spread to entire region. He urged journalists to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

He thanked the Ixora FM organization for partnering with the State government in providing the kits to journalists. Additional Director Nagiah Kamble, Executive Director, Film Development Corporation, Kishore Babu, Joint Directors Jagan and Venkateswar Rao along with other officials of the Information department were present.