Hyderabad Gandhi hospital gets green signal to conduct plasma therapy on Coronavirus

The Hyderabad Gandhi hospital, which is converted into COVID hospital is all set to conduct plasma therapy in an attempt to contain Coronavirus in Telangana.

The central government has approved the Gandhi hospital to conduct plasma therapy using the blood plasma of a cured COVID-19 patient.

Recently, a 49-year-old person was admitted with Corona symptoms at a private hospital in Saket area in Delhi and with the use of the plasma therapy, he got completely recovered from the virus.

As there is no medicine for the cure of Coronavirus, currently, plasma therapy is used as an alternative remedy. As part of the process, the plasma will be collected from the blood of the patient, who recovered from Corona, and the anti-bodies from the plasma will be given to the positive patient.

So far, 1003 positive cases have been reported till April 27th. This includes 332 patients cured and discharged from the hospital, and 25 deceased. With this, active cases reached to 646 in Telangana.

In the media bulletin released by the state health department, GHMC tops with 556 cases followed by Suryapet - 86, Nizamabad - 61 Gadwal - 45 and Vikarabad - 37.

The worst affected areas under GHMC limits with COVID-19; North zone: 18, Central zone: 45, West zone: 163, East zone: 38, and South zone: 196. This includes Asifnagar - 55, Bhavani Nagar - 43, Rein Bazar - 28, Kalapathar - 21, and Golkonda - 19 positive cases.