Hyderabad: Gandhi Hospital outsourcing nurses call off stir

Hyderabad: Outsourcing nurses of Gandhi Hospital withdrew their protest following successful negotiations with the Director of Medical Education on Wednesday. The government has agreed to pay Rs 25,000 as basic salary and also assured regular service.



"Government has agreed to pay Rs 25,000 salary for the nursing and para-medical staff along with the additional incentives for everyday services at about Rs 500 to Rs 750 for the nursing staff and Rs 300 for the patient care and security staff from the next coming month under daily incentives. The union of Telangana Medical Contract and Outsourcing Workers decided to get back to works. Quarantine leaves are also permitted to the hospital staff along with the incentives for the Corona duties. As the government assured us of fair implementation of promises made, we are stopping our protest from today and hoping an implementation of promises with an immediate action," said M Narsimha, Deputy General Secretary, Telangana Medical Contract and Outsourcing Workers Union (AITUC).

"We are also assured on converting our outsourcing employment to contract mode and we will be now on duties for around 15 days," said M Indira,Outsourcing Nurse, Gandhi Hospital. Government also announced quarantine leaves for sanitation and patient care workers which spill a relief at the end of four long days struggle.

"Though the regularisation of payments was our primary and only agenda, understanding the need of our services to the hospital in the Corona crisis and compromising with the negotiation, we will be joining our duties from tomorrow," said H Lakshmi, another outsourcing nurse.