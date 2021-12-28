Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 20.49 lakh seized at RGIA

The customs officials on Tuesday arrested two passengers arrived from Dubai at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad.

The officials seized 412 grams of gold from the two passengers and arrested them. The worth of the seized gold is estimated to be of Rs 20.49 lakh. The passengers are being questioned by the officials.

On Monday, the officials seized 1.19 kg of gold from a passenger arrived from Dubai at Hyderabad airport on flight no 6E-25. The passenger concealed the gold in the form of paste in his rectum. Officials said that the gold worth is estimated to be of Rs 59.23 lakh. The passenger was arrested and a case of gold smuggling filed against him.