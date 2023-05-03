Hyderabad: Government will buy damaged paddy from farmers, assures CM K Chandrashekar Rao

Hyderabad : Chief Minister K Chandrashekar has assured the peasant families that the State government will procure every grain of the damaged paddy due to recent untimely rains.

Appealing farmers not to worry about the paddy which got wet due to rains, the Chief Minister made it clear that the government will also pay remunerative price to the damaged paddy as paid for normal paddy during the procurement. He directed the Agriculture Department to study what policies should be adopted so that ‘Yasangi’ (Rabi) paddy harvesting can be completed before March and take appropriate measures to sensitize the farmers in this direction. He also suggested the farmers to postpone the harvesting for another three to four days in view of rain alert. He held a high-level review meeting on the procurement of paddy and wet paddy, measures to ensure early harvesting of Rabi paddy in future, activities of the Agriculture department etc at DR BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on Tuesday.

The officials explained to the CM some difficulties faced in the procurement due to untimely rains. KCR advised both the agriculture department and farmers to take this untimely rain as a lesson and create awareness in advance to avoid future losses. He requested the farmers to take up paddy plantation in advance and ensure the Rabi paddy harvesting is completed by March end every year. He also said that it is good to complete the harvesting before March as there are chances of untimely rains.

KCR directed the Agriculture Department to conduct more scientific studies in this direction and sensitize the farmers. Farmers should also be made aware of the use of fertilizers, he said.