Hyderabad: Govt plans to lay roads to boost connectivity to city

Hyderabad: The State government is to undertake laying of several roads in 104 corridors to connect 10 suburban municipalities with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), even as the administration works towards expansion of cities and towns by ensuring basic facilities. The missing link roads spread across Hyderabad are being developed with a strategic and planned approach. Following these planning concepts, the urban local bodies are transforming into successful development destinations.

According to officials, by analysing future needs of people, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department has increased the number of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) from 69 to 142. Currently, the total area under ULBs is less than three per cent of the State territory and also accounts for two-thirds of Telangana GDP.

The government has been making special efforts for improving the quality of life and convenience of citizens across the State. As per the latest reports, Hyderabad has been recognised as the best city in the country for six consecutive years.

The city also continues to be number one in terms of purchasing power, safety, health care, cost of living, property price-to-income ratio, and climate index. Plans are being made by several departments to include Hyderabad in the top 30 best cities in the world in terms of economic competitiveness.

The real estate experts say that Hyderabad is the best performing residential market with a 142 per cent growth in sales of 24,312 units in 2021. This also makes it the only city among the eight metropolitan cities where prices have not decreased even in a single year since 2014. Hyderabad continues to be the most affordable residential city among the top seven metropolitan cities with an average rate of Rs.4,450/sft.

As part of the Urban Infrastructure Development Programme, the government has completed basic infrastructure works at a cost of Rs.671.19 crore under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) and Rs.293.93 crore spent under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP). While Rs.114.97 crore was spent under the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd (HRDCL), 37 works have been undertaken in GHMC limits under the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) at a cost of Rs 735 crore and 21 works in suburban municipalities costing Rs 231 crore.

Officials said several other development works were carried out including sanctioning of Rs 3,434 crore under the Urban Development Programme aimed at improving sanitation and infrastructure in ULBs. The comprehensive development activities implemented by the government are giving complete facelift to the urban areas. In GHMC limits the urban local body is undertaking development work with its funds of Rs 8,965 crore.