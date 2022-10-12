Hyderabad: Govt schools washrooms wallow in utter neglect

Hyderabad: Most of the government schools in the city have being lacking washrooms and proper functional toilets in their premises. Around 40 to 50 per cent of government schools' washrooms are in bad condition. Few of them do not have proper sheds and fencing, few are damaged due to which girls and teachers have being facing problems.

The absence of scavengers has led to poor maintenance of the washrooms. There has been no permanent solution taken by the Education department on this issue.

"The toilets conditions are pathetic in almost all the government schools in the city. With a strength of 1,500 students, our school has only four washrooms two each for boys and girls. These washrooms are not even sanitised everyday due to which students are forced to relieve themselves only at home. We are vexed of requesting the Education department to build extra washrooms, but the department seems to be least bothered," said V Ramana, Maths teacher of Government High School, Kacheguda.

"Students are not being able to use the washrooms in government schools as they lack cleanliness maintenance. I have received many complaints from parents regarding washrooms. Whenever we have complained to the Education department, they always give us false hopes that they will renovate it but no action has been taken yet. It is high time now, that the department should renovate the washrooms," said Asif Hussain Sohail, president of Telangana Parents Association for Child rights and safety.

"The main reason for lack of maintenance of washrooms is due to lack of scavengers. The education department has not appointed any scavengers since the last three years. We are unable to afford private cleaners due to lack of funds are sometimes the teaching staff are forced to clean the washrooms," said a teacher of Government High School, Musheerabad.

"We are fed up of complaining the Education department to renovate the washrooms, but no concrete measures have been taken up till date," said G Ravi, a parent of Government High School, RK Puram.