Hyderabad: Govt seeks NIN help to ensure food safety

Hyderabad: The Telangana government made an important decision to provide nutritious food to students studying in the social residential schools. The government will seek National Institute of Nutrition’s (NIN) help to recommend the food varieties to be served to the students regularly.

According to officials, there are around 268 residential educational institutions in the State under the auspices of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS). Of these, there are about 1.70 lakh students from Class V to Intermediate. The government recently started a common diet programme to provide snacks along with meals every day.

“The government has taken more stringent measures after food poisoning incidents and complaints of poor food quality in some places in the State recently. As part of this, it has decided to enhance food safety and quality standards with the help of NIN. It has also issued instructions to the Collectors of all districts to take steps without any negligence in the supply of goods, preparation and serving of food to educational institutions,” said a senior officer.