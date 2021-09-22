Hyderabad: HC directs Revanth Reddy not to link KTR with drugs case

The High Court on Tuesday directed TPCC chief Revanth Reddy not to link minister KT Rama Rao with he drugs scandal, the case which is currently being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.



Rama Rao has filed a defamation suit claiming that Revanth Reddy has made defamatory statements linking him with the drugs case in which various Tollywood actors and directors were questioned.

After hearing the arguments of minister's counsel, the judge passed an order restraining Revanth Reddy from making any further derogatory comments either by the way of print/electronic media/ in public or private including social media linking the minister with drugs case.

The court issued a notice to Revanth Reddy in this regard and adjourned the matter to October 20.