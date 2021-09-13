Hyderabad: HC refuses to modify court's order on Ganesh immersion

The High Court on Monday rejected the review petition filed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to modify the court's order on Ganesh immersion that include permitting immersion of POP idols in Hussain Sagar and allow immersion procession on tank bund.

The bench comprising of ACJ Justice Ramachandra Rao, Justice Vinod Kumar refused to modify the court's order and said that if it has to give permission to pollute Hussain Sagar. "The court could not give permission to pollute Hussain Sagar and the government should take alternate arrangements for the immersion of POP idols," the court stated.

It further said that the all the situations are created by the government itself. "It is the duty of the authorities to identify the issues and resolve by themselves not the court," it said adding that the court duty is to see if the laws are being implemented.

The high court further questioned the government if it follows or violate the laws.