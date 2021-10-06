Hyderabad: Head constable dies as car rams into lorry in KPHB flyover

A head constable died after the car he was travelling in rammed into a tipper on the flyover at KPHB late on Tuesday night. The constable, Eshwaraiah, who injured seriously was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where he was declared brought dead.

The police said that Eshwaraiah was working as head constable at Shamshabad police station. "The lorry which was ahead of the car applied sudden brakes and the constable rammed his car into the tipper and suffered greivous injuries," the police said. The incident took place on the flyover near Forum Mall to Kukatpally road.

The police registered a case and took up the investigation.

In another road accident, a youth died after his bike was hit by a lorry here at Kanchanbagh road in Santosh Nagar. The victim, Suresh was going with his friend when the accident occurred. Both the youngsters who fell on the road suffered injuries while Suresh was dead on the spot.