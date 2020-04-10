Hyderabad: Health Officials to monitor high-risk zones to contain Coronavirus spread

Hyderabad: Health officials in GHMC limits will be taking up house-to-house survey in 12 containment clusters identified as high risk for spread of Covid-19. It may be mentioned here that authorities declared Ramgopalpet, Shaikpet, Red Hills, Malakpet-Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta, Alwal, Moosapet, Kukatpally, Qutbullapur-Gajularamaram, Mayurinagar, Yousufguda, Chandanagar.



According to the Health department, these containment clusters are identified based on occurrence of a few positive cases, suspected cases or quarantined people residing in those limits.

" Nearly 4,000 houses will be there in each containment zone that is formed in 3 km radius to the house or houses where the cases were confirmed. Teams from the Health department will be visiting houses and enquiring about health condition of each family member. If anyone is found to have related symptom it will be informed to the higher officials, who will follow up the matter for further tests and hospitalization if needed," an official said.

While States like UP and Delhi have sealed routes on all four sides thus restricting the movements of the locals residing in such zones and also distributing essentials and medicines, it is not clear what would be the strategy of Telangana government as far as GHMC limits is concerned.