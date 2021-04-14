Hyderabad: Himachal Governor Bandaru Dattatraya extends greetings

Hyderabad: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya has extended warm greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of the Hindu New Year Ugadi.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Governor said that the New Year brings happiness, prosperity and joy to the lives of the people.

On the occasion of Ugadi and Chaitra Navratri, the Governor also organized Yajana at Raj Bhavan and extended greetings. He while offering prayers to Mata Bhagwati asked for good health.

He further urged people to protect the environment so that purity and cleanliness remains in the environment and asked people to celebrate the festivals by adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

The Himachal Governor said that the New Year is being celebrated as Ugadi, in the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and by other names in other states.

The significance of Ugadi stems from mythological times when Lord Brahma, the creator of the universe, began a series of wonderful creations, including that of the earth and all the life forms that live in it, he added.

Dattatraya extended Ugadi wishes to the Telugu people and said, "Put all the shadows of the past behind, let's look forward to a new start.

Realize new aspirations and dreams, Find new courage and hope to achieve them". He prayed that the festival brings peace, harmony, prosperity and happiness to the lives of the people.