Hyderabad: HMWSSB training programme concludes

Hyderabad : The three-day training programme organised by HMWSSB for several plumbers and masons on borehole construction was concluded on Thursday. The Water Board, EPTRI, and GHMC have jointly taken steps to increase groundwater levels in Hyderabad. As a part of this initiative, training programmes were conducted for 150 plumbers and masons to equip them with the skills necessary for borehole construction.

Sudarshan Reddy, Managing Director of HMWSSB, stated that the Water Board has implemented numerous measures to recharge groundwater in Hyderabad. As part of these efforts, awareness has been created to take up the construction of pits in 30,000 premises that are primarily booked by tankers.



Representatives from 18 NGO organisations are actively engaged in this initiative. Additionally, it has been disclosed that those who have received training will offer technical assistance to those interested in construct ink wells in Hyderabad.

