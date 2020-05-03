Hyderabad: IAF showers flowers on Gandhi Hospital staff, police

As an honour to the frontline workers at Gandhi Hospital, the Indian Air Force showered flowers on the staff for fighting against COVID-19 here in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The medical staff, police, employees of sanitation and security assembled in front of the hospital maintaining social distance and the IAF showered flowers on them. Doctors, junior doctors, nurses, paramedical, outsourcing and contract staff working in patient care, sanitation and security were exhilarated over the gesture.

Even Telangana police personnel who were on Gandhi security duties for the last three weeks were also present.

As per Superintendent Dr Raja Rao's directions, all staff members assembled at Prof Jayashankar statue in their uniform. Although a statement from the Defence office mentioned that flowers will be showered at 10.30 am, all the staff assembled very early and had to wait in the sun for more than an hour.



