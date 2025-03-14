Hyderabad Immersed in Vibrant Holi Festivities Amid Tight Security

Hyderabad: The city transformed into a lively spectacle as Holi celebrations infused its streets with a riot of colours, pulsating music, and the rich aroma of festive delicacies. Enthusiastic crowds gathered in different neighbourhoods, embracing the joyous spirit of the festival through dance, camaraderie, and traditional treats.

Popular localities, including Begumpet, Gachibowli, Hi-Tec City, Miyapur, Secunderabad, and Necklace Road, turned into vibrant party hubs. Participants revelled in the festivities, swaying to energetic beats while being drenched in hues of red, yellow, and green. Street vendors offered a variety of delicacies such as samosas, chaat, gujiya, and buttermilk, adding to the celebratory mood.

Ensuring a seamless blend of Holi revelry and Friday prayers, law enforcement intensified security across critical zones. Reinforcements were stationed in various parts of the city to maintain order and avert any disturbances. Mecca Masjid, which drew a large congregation for prayers, witnessed heightened security measures. Nearly 2,000 personnel, comprising law and order officers, Task Force, Rapid Action Force, and Paramilitary Forces, were deployed across the Old City, particularly in the southern division.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West Zone) G. Chandra Mohan, additional forces, including four platoons and nearly 400 extra officers, were assigned to areas like Asif Nagar, Goshamahal, Golconda, and Kulsumpura. Officers remained on high alert, conducting extensive patrols and monitoring public spaces.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu emphasised that all personnel operated under stand-to orders, ensuring they remained vigilant and prepared for immediate response. A total of 16 platoons, along with officers from specialised units, including Cyber Crimes, Special Operations Team, She Teams, and the City Crime Record Bureau, were mobilised.

Traffic authorities implemented stringent checks to deter reckless driving and maintain road safety. Joint Commissioner Joel Davis revealed that on Thursday, enforcement teams carried out inspections at 15 locations. Police stations across Hyderabad intensified monitoring, particularly targeting underage drivers and triple riders. Officers continued these operations through the night, with some units scheduled to remain on duty until the early hours of 15 March.