Hyderabad: Inter-state drug cartel busted by DRI, 3 arrested

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) from Mumbai and Hyderabad zones collaborated to trace down the source of drugs being spread in the market.

As the officials coordinated they received credible information that, on the outskirts of Hyderabad a factory was manufacturing the drug named Mephedrone which is a psychotropic substance.

According to officials of DRI, upon receiving the information they formed a team and raided the said place and recovered 210 kg of Mephedron, 31 kg of Ephedrine and 10 kg of Ketamine worth Rs 47 crore.

Apart from it the officials also seized the raw material which was procured for further manufacturing of Mephedrone of around 250 kg worth Rs 50 crore were seized from the factory. The officials also seized cash amounts for Rs 45 lakh in INR, USD and EUR currency.

According to a press release issued by the department, it said that, The Mephedrone consignment was loaded in a private passenger bus as cargo with no persons accompanying it, to ensure that even if the consignment was caught, no individuals could be linked to it.

However, in a series of raids, the recipients of the consignment in Mumbai were identified and their premises including a drug manufacturing laboratory in residential premises was raided by DRI, resulting in recovery of Mephedrone and Ketamine ready to be distributed.

The release further said, "The mastermind who was illegally manufacturing the drugs was arrested in Hyderabad and another two persons were arrested in Mumbai. The mastermind is a habitual offender and was also arrested by DRI in 2017. All these arrests were made under the provisions of NDPS ACT."

The syndicate had a well-established chain of supply both within and outside the country. The payments for the raw material and finished products took place through Hawala channels.

Mephedrone is a synthetic stimulant drug generally abused for recreating and popular among the urban college going crown.

It is also known as bath salt, Meow Meow, etc… and is known for its effects similar to that of MDMA, amphetamines and cocaine. Ketamine also popularly known used as party and date rape drug was brought under the purview of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 in 2011.