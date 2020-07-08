Hyderabad: Issue of graveyards brings Wakf fights into open

Hyderabad: War of words started between Chairman of TS Wakf Board and Wakf activists following former's declaration of 10-acres of Wakf land at Pahadishareef, close to Shamshabad as new graveyard and latter's recent visit to the earmarked land, triggered controversy.

As the number of deaths, some recorded as COVID-19, others citing different reasons increased in the city, the kin of deceased continued to struggle to find proper burial for their loved ones. Even though TS Wakf Board Chairman, Md Saleem announced on June 22 that 10-acres of land attached to Dargah Hazrath Baba Sharfuddin close to Shamshabad would accommodate new burials, without taking forward process and proper documentation the intended purpose is yet to be realised.

This triggered some of the Wakf activists to take stock of the situation in the beginning of this month, who alleged that the TS Wakf Board has only paid lip-service. "As no resolution was passed in the Board and no other formalities like getting NOC from other departments was obtained, despite wide publicity dead bodies were not being allowed to bury there," they held.

Later following complaint from Saleem, Balapur police have registered a case against Wakf activists for allegedly trespassing into Wakf land and provoking the public. The names include Syed Hamed Hussain Shuttari and Mohammed Saleem Ahmed along with three other persons who addressed a press conference at the said 10-acre land.

Alleging that the usage of language was no less than personal attack, during a press conference held on Monday, Saleem warned of legal proceedings and filing of 'defamation case' against Hamed Shuttari who leads All India Sunni Ulema Board (AISUB) as its president. Terming him and his ilk as land grabbers, Saleem also referred to the case, where Shuttari's involvement is cited.

Responding to his threats, Shuttari held another press conference in Old City at his residence on Tuesday and accepted the challenge of facing any legal fight, as he was never involved in any land grabbing rather he saved Wakf properties.