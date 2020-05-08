Hyderabad: KCR should respond on diversion of Krishna water by AP says Nagam Janardhan Reddy

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Nagam Janardhan Reddy on Thursday demanded Chief Minister K Chandreshekar Rao to respond on the reports that the Andhra Pradesh government has been trying to divert Krishna water from Pothireddypadu.

Addressing the media, he said that the Chief Minister should hold an all-party meeting and discuss the issue. He wanted to know as to whether the water of Jurala project of Telangana has been assigned to Andhra Pradesh.

He said that if the water from Srisailam is diverted many districts of Telangana would go dry. He demanded that the Telangana government should go to the courts on the loot of water by the AP government.

The former Minister alleged that while the people have been struggling with coronavirus, the Chief Minister has put focus on tender of Irrigation projects.

He demanded that the tenders to lift one more TMC of water from Kaleswaram should be scrapped.

He said that about Rs 1,200 crore worth of tenders have been called for Sitarama project. He wondered how the government gets funds while it says that it has been losing revenue due to lockdown.