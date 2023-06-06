Hyderabad: KCR steadfast in standing by Singareni workers: Kavitha

Hyderabad: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao stood like a giant wall to protect the rights and interests of Singareni workers; despite the obstacles and opposition, the BRS chief was steadfast in his support for workers.

Kavitha said from employment generation to providing them a life of dignity, KCR’s vision for Singareni workers has been that of selflessness. She congratulated and thanked Singareni workers for their milestone achievements and unwavering faith in the CM’s vision. During her address, she recalled how the CM, against all odds and obstacles stood like a giant wall with miners and their families despite the Opposition trying to stall and stop recruitment.

Kavitha said how it was after the State formation and under KCR’s leadership a one-time compensation for employees declared unfit to serve on health grounds was increased. She mentioned how the quality of lives of miners and their families became utmost priority for KCR and the government, wherein, provision of super specialty treatment to parents of employees at corporate hospitals in places like Hyderabad was made a reality.

Kavitha spoke about the government’s concern for women which is evident in provision of dependent jobs that are not only for sons but also for sons-in-law.

To ensure well-being of Singareni workers, various measures have been implemented, such as free electricity and air-conditioning facilities in quarters, interest-free home loans up to Rs 10 lakh, two years of child care leave for women, employment for individuals with disabilities, and free medical facilities for parents in Singareni area hospitals.