Hyderabad: Krishna Saagar welcomes vaccination drive

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State Chief Spokesperson, K Krishna Saagar Rao welcomed the Covid-19 vaccination drive formally initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the country on Saturday.

In a statement he said the initiatives marks leaps of progress India is making in science and technology, reflecting the true spirit of 'self-reliance'.

He said that BJP is proud that an Indian and Hyderabad based biotechnology company has also played a critical role in rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine, in less than a year of this global pandemic spread in the country.

"BJP urges the people to allow the national and State governments to plan, schedule and implement this massive vaccination programme in an orderly and responsible manner."

The largest vaccination drive in the country has once again proved to the world under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, "it will stand up to face any challenge it encounters, and act in congruence towards decisive resolution," he added.