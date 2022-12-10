Hyderabad: KTR says Centre sitting on Telangana's proposal for Clean Air Authority

Hyderabad: IT minister KTR on Saturday said "Had proposed to Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs HS Puri Ji couple of years back to set up 'Clean Air Authorities' by City where Government of India, State Government and City administration can work together with budgetary commitment."

He was responding to former Union Minister Milind Deora, who tweeted in Mumbai's deteriorating air quality.

Not just Mumbai Milind Ji, all of our metropolitan cities have the same challenge



Had proposed to @HardeepSPuri Ji couple of years back to set up "Clean Air Authorities" by City where Govt of India, State Govt and City Administration can work together with budgetary commitment https://t.co/2TQ8cPHOpn — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 10, 2022

"Mumbai is logging its worst air quality, amplified by construction works for the Mumbai Metro and Coastal road. In some neighborhoods, the air quality is worse than that of Delhi. Mumbai's roads are also dug up and turned upside down, making it one of India's least liveable Metros."



Rama Rao also said it was not just Mumbai and that all metropolitan cities in the country were facing the same challenge.

Two years after Telangana recommended the setting up of Clean Air Authority to keep a check on air pollution, the Centre is still sitting on the proposal.