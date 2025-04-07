Hyderabad local bodies MLC poll: Ponnam alleges BRS-BJP pact

Hyderabad: The city incharge, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar alleged that the BJP has once again struck a deal with BRS for the upcoming Hyderabad local body MLC polls. He wondered how the saffron party, which has just 27 votes, could enter the contest, had it not for the BRS support.

In a statement, the Transport Minister criticised BJP and felt that the party had filed nominations as part of the BJP-BRS agreement in the Hyderabad local body elections. He pointed out that out of the total 112 votes for Hyderabad local bodies, BJP has only 27 votes, BRS - 23, Congress - 13, MIM – 49. He said that the Congress decided not to contest due to lack of strength. The Minister wondered if the BJP was not taking help of BRS, was BJP encouraging cross-voting.

He said that in the wake of the criticism of the BJP MLA Raja Singh, there should be public debate that Kishan Reddy was acting as a proxy for the BRS. Ponnam Prabhakar criticised that in the recent MLC graduates constituency polls the BRS supported the BJP and now they have internal understanding once again with BJP.