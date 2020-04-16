Hyderabad: Lockdown sparks uptick in domestic violence cases

Hyderabad: While the routine crimes have seen drastic decline, incidents of the domestic violence have witnessed sudden spike in the lockdown period, particularly in the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits.

"We have taken cognizance of the issue as the number of domestic violence cases are on rise and to prevent the further crime, we have appealed to all the women officers of our commissionerate to tackle the issue of domestic violence as first priority," Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said. "Moreover the officers have also been advised to counsel the families and their family members.

Apart from this, the family counseling centres at Saroor Nagar, Uppal, Kushaiguda, Vanasthalipuram, Neredmet and Bhongir will work full time now to address the menace of domestic violence. Also, the identity of the victims will be kept confidential," explained the officer.

If any women if facing domestic violence then she can approach the police through Dial 100 of Whatsapp the control room at 9490617111 or the woman can contact the local SHE teams and appraise them about the issue.