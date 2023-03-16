Hyderabad-Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-RR Teacher's Constituency MLC election Counting begins 

The counting for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teacher's council seat has began and likely to complete by evening.

The counting process which was to start at 8 am was delayed by 25 minutes.

The counting is taking place in the Saroornagar indoor stadium. The authorities have arranged

28 tables for counting. There will be one supervisor and observer for each table.

The counting staff are arranging each bundle with 100 votes.

Result may take more time since there are 21 candidates. Police have imposed section 144 in the premises.

The first preferential votes will be taken into consideration and if any candidate gets more than 50 per cent first preferential votes, he would be declared winner and if no candidate gets over 50 per cent votes the second preferential votes would be counted.

The election was held on March 13 where there were 21 candidates in the fray in the election and a total of 29,720 teachers were registered voters. The results are likely to come by evening.

The ruling BRS stayed away from contesting the election and supported G Chenna Keshav Reddy, who is also backed by the Progressive Recognised Teachers Union-TS (PRTU-TS). The BJP has declared support to A Venkata Narayan Reddy, while the Congress has extended support to Gali Harshavardhan Reddy. Janardhan Reddy, who won the teachers' constituency in 2017 is retiring was contesting as a rebel candidate from PRTUTS as Independent and Manik Reddy is also in the fray as independent with the support of United Teachers' Federation.