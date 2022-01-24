  • Menu
Hyderabad: Mahesh bank servers hacked, Rs 12 Cr transferred

Cybercriminals hacked AP Cooperative Mahesh Urban bank servers and transferred amount to the tune of Rs 12 crore to various accounts.

The police said that the some people hacked into the bank servers and later logged into main accounts and transferred the amount to more than 100 bank accounts. The fraud came into fore when the bank officials held a internal verification and lodged a complaint with Cyber Crime police in Hyderabad.

The police who registered a case inspected the main branch of Mahesh Bank and checked the security details. The police are learning to whose bank accounts the amount has been transferred.

AP Mahesh Cooperative Bank has a total of 45 branches covering four states having its head office in Hyderabad.

It may be recalled that the some hackers siphoned off over Rs 94 crore after hacking into the servers of Cosmos bank, the second largest urban cooperative bank of India.

