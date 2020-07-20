Hyderabad: Majlis corporators oversee testing

Hyderabad: Around 1,628 antigen tests for Covid-19 have been conducted in the eight divisions. Earlier this week, MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi held a marathon discussion with AIMIM corporators on increasing Covid-19 testing.

The party chief asked all party corporators to undergo tests and encourage people for getting tested for Covid. Asaduddin also instructed them to get at least 500 people from their respective wards to 30-odd centres including UPHC (Urban Primary Health Care), Basti Dawakhanas, Community Hall etc. located in southern part of the city.

Corporators got down to the task. As many as 1,628 tests were conducted in eight wards and around 251 tested positive. Riyasath Nagar, Azampura and Uppuguda divisions reported more than 50 positive cases each.

Santosh Nagar division corporator Mohammed Muzaffar Hussain said testing was conducted and in his division. As many as 210 antigen tests were conducted at Madannapet UPHC. "Twenty three have tested positive out of the 210 tests," he said.

Daily around 30-35 tests were being conducted starting from 10 am to 1 pm. If one is reported to be positive, then he is referred to a Covid-19 treating hospital, said the in-charge at Madannapet UPHC.

She said "In the case of patients who request for self-isolation at home, the UPHC staff would be observing their health and start their treatment after distributing home isolation kits. Each kit includes medication for 15 days.

Meanwhile, in Chandrayanagutta constituency Riyasath Nagar division, a total of 264 tests were conducted at Rakshapuram UPHC and 50 were reported positive, said corporator Mirza Saleem Baig. In Uppuguda division, 296 tests were conducted and 55 persons tested positive, informed Fahad Bin Abdat.

Jangamet division corporator Abdul Rahman said "Antigen testing began on Wednesday. Due to lack of medical staff, only 25 tests were conducted and a total of 50 tests were conducted till now in which 5 were reported positive."

Whereas, tests in Talabchanchalam and Moghalpura divisions were being conducted on alternate days at Government Hospital. In Talabkatta, 230 tests were conducted and 18 were reported positive and in Moghalpura 168 cases were conducted and 11 reported positive, said the corporators.

Nasreen Sultana, Talabchanchalam corporator said that, "These two divisions are working in alternate days and Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri has also given a representation to the health department to conduct tests in Basti Dawakhana located in Aman Nagar B-block," she added.

In Malakpet constituency, the Azampura division recorded 54 positive cases out of a total of 220 tests. "In Old Malakpet and Moosarambagh divisions, a total of 190 tests were conducted and 35 tested positive till now," said Old Malakpet Corporator Mohammed Saifuddin Shafi.